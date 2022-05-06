Steve Bruce: West Brom need half a team

Albion manager Steve Bruce (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The boss has said multiple times big changes are needed at The Hawthorns if the Baggies are going to compete for promotion next season.

Bruce says not all the changes he wants to make can be made in one transfer window.

But he expects around six new players to arrive at the club during the close season.

“Five or six – we need half a team,” Bruce said when asked how many players he would like to sign during the summer.

“And hopefully we will get a few of those in before the start of pre-season.

“Loans are always a bit later, and you have to be a bit shrewder in the market.

“Let’s be brutally honest, the bigger clubs will have a look at their younger players and then make a decision on whether they are going to keep them or not.

“We have to be a bit patient there.

“But I would expect three or four before we kick off the season, ideally I’d like them in for pre-season.

“It gives you the ideal opportunity to work with them so it would be nice if we could.”

Bruce says he will have to be creative in the market this summer. And he revealed the club will consider serious bids for the majority of players.

“If there is an offer big enough for anyone, we will consider it,” the boss added.

“We are in this position.

“We have to try and generate some income as well, we won’t be awash with money that is for sure.

“I have got to wheel and deal and beg, borrow and steal.