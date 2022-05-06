Steve Bruce 'making progress' in West Brom squad overhaul

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Despite having parachute payments and one of the biggest wage budgets in the Championship, the Baggies have endured a miserable campaign that sees them rooted in mid-table.

Bruce has said countless times he wants to overhaul his squad this summer – with the board agreeing big changes are needed.

And the boss says he is already making progress as he looks to freshen up his side.

"My challenge is to put a squad together that is capable of getting us to where we want to get to," the former Newcastle, Villa and Birmingham boss said.

"That’ s not going to be easy but it’s something I will enjoy doing.

"I have done it before. And hopefully that bit of experience and know-how will stand us in good stead.

"We have had a miserable couple of years. This season has not been good enough. The club got a kicking in the Premier League last season.

"It would be wrong of me to say there are going to be millions and millions and millions to spend. That’s not going to be the case.

"So we have to box clever a little bit. Huddersfield for example brought 10 players in for next to nothing.

"They have gone from being 20th in the league to competing for promotion. Nottingham Forest the same. That is the beauty of the Championship.

"We have got to box-clever, be clever with what we do. Recruitment is always key. But we have made big inroads already so there is a long, busy, summer ahead."

While Bruce won't have vast sums of money to spend, the club has made some funds available.

“We will have a little bit,” the boss added.