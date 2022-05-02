Reading 0 West Brom 1 - Player ratings

Jayson Molumby (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

The goalkeeper is aiming to prove he is good enough to be Albion’s number one next season. He didn’t have a lot to do here, but what he did he did well.

Steady 6

Dara o’Shea

O’Shea struggled when asked to play at right-back following his return from injury back in February. But he looked much more assured in the role here in what was an impressive display.

Positive 7

Kyle Bartley

After a dip form, the centre-back has been on the bench in recent weeks. But he returned here and looked back to his assured self.

Confident 6

Semi Ajayi

Part of a defence that was barely tested, Ajayi almost opened the scoring with an excellent header that clipped the post.

Calm 6

Conor townsend

Used at wing-back virtually all season, Townsend looked much more comfortable at full-back. His brightest performance for a while, he was subbed with an ankle knock.

Promising 6

Matt Phillips

Showed one or two glimpses of quality on his first start in three months. A performance to build on.

Flashes 6

Jayson Molumby

Molumby always gives his all. But the midfielder really tried to be positive on the ball here with his passing impressive at times.

Encouraging 7

Jake Livermore

The skipper got around the pitch well, broke up play when needed and proved neat and tidy on the ball.

Leader 6

Adam reach

Deployed on the left side of midfield, Reach worked hard and sent in one or two dangerous crosses.

Tireless 6

Grady DIangana

Deployed in a front two, the forward looked really bright on the ball at times. He’s not a central striker but showed some promising signs he is getting back to form.

Tried 6

Karlan grant

Up top with Diangana, Grant struggles with his back to goal. He knows where the net is though, with his goal here his 16th of the campaign.

Goalscorer 7

Substitutes