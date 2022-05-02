Reading 0 West Brom 1 - Player ratings

David Button
The goalkeeper is aiming to prove he is good enough to be Albion’s number one next season. He didn’t have a lot to do here, but what he did he did well.
Steady 6
Dara o’Shea
O’Shea struggled when asked to play at right-back following his return from injury back in February. But he looked much more assured in the role here in what was an impressive display.
Positive 7
Kyle Bartley
After a dip form, the centre-back has been on the bench in recent weeks. But he returned here and looked back to his assured self.
Confident 6
Semi Ajayi
Part of a defence that was barely tested, Ajayi almost opened the scoring with an excellent header that clipped the post.
Calm 6
Conor townsend
Used at wing-back virtually all season, Townsend looked much more comfortable at full-back. His brightest performance for a while, he was subbed with an ankle knock.
Promising 6
Matt Phillips
Showed one or two glimpses of quality on his first start in three months. A performance to build on.
Flashes 6
Jayson Molumby
Molumby always gives his all. But the midfielder really tried to be positive on the ball here with his passing impressive at times.
Encouraging 7
Jake Livermore
The skipper got around the pitch well, broke up play when needed and proved neat and tidy on the ball.
Leader 6
Adam reach
Deployed on the left side of midfield, Reach worked hard and sent in one or two dangerous crosses.
Tireless 6
Grady DIangana
Deployed in a front two, the forward looked really bright on the ball at times. He’s not a central striker but showed some promising signs he is getting back to form.
Tried 6
Karlan grant
Up top with Diangana, Grant struggles with his back to goal. He knows where the net is though, with his goal here his 16th of the campaign.
Goalscorer 7
Substitutes
Zac Ashworth (for Townsend 46) 7; Callum Robinson (for Reach 72); Quevin Castro (for Phillips 80). Subs not used: Palmer, Kipre, Clarke, Gardner-Hickman.