Reading 0-1 West Brom: Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analysis - WATCH

Jonny Drury and Joe Masi analyse West Brom's win at Reading - WATCH

The Baggies travelled to Reading hoping to give their 2,000 plus strong following something to shout about - following a dreadful campaign.

They went close to an opener through Semi Ajayi in the first half - but apart from that the game was a drab affair with the entertainment coming courtesy of the fans in the away end, dressed in fancy dress and enjoying a day out in the sun.

They did however, have something to shout about on the pitch, as Karlan Grant fired home the winner 12 minutes from time.