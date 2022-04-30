Reading 0-1 West Brom: Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analysis - WATCH

The Baggies travelled to Reading hoping to give their 2,000 plus strong following something to shout about - following a dreadful campaign.
They went close to an opener through Semi Ajayi in the first half - but apart from that the game was a drab affair with the entertainment coming courtesy of the fans in the away end, dressed in fancy dress and enjoying a day out in the sun.
They did however, have something to shout about on the pitch, as Karlan Grant fired home the winner 12 minutes from time.
Joe and Jonny discuss the game, the fans, Steve Bruce's formation plans for next season and some of the chants from the stands, including one for Andy Carroll.