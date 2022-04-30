Notification Settings

Reading 0-1 West Brom: Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analysis - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's 1-0 at Reading in the final away game of the campaign.

The Baggies travelled to Reading hoping to give their 2,000 plus strong following something to shout about - following a dreadful campaign.

They went close to an opener through Semi Ajayi in the first half - but apart from that the game was a drab affair with the entertainment coming courtesy of the fans in the away end, dressed in fancy dress and enjoying a day out in the sun.

They did however, have something to shout about on the pitch, as Karlan Grant fired home the winner 12 minutes from time.

Joe and Jonny discuss the game, the fans, Steve Bruce's formation plans for next season and some of the chants from the stands, including one for Andy Carroll.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

