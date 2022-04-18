Steve Bruce: West Brom fans understand need for change

Steve Bruce (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

For a team with parachute payments and one of the biggest wage budgets in the division, the Baggies have had a dreadful year with the team currently sitting 11th in the Championship table.

Incredibly, though, the win over Blackpool on Good Friday has seen them move to within five points of play-offs ahead of today's game at Nottingham Forest.

Prior to that victory over the Seasiders, a top six finish looked beyond Albion with Bruce saying multiple times his squad needs a 'substantial' overhaul during the close season.

And the boss firmly believes supporters will want to see those changes even if his side produces a late charge that sees them gatecrash the top six.

"I still think there is a lot of work to be done," the 61-year-old.

"And I think the supports understand that too, so a big summer ahead.

"We have to give them a team that has been freshened up. We need to freshen up throughout the squad."

One player Albion fans would love to remain at The Hawthorns next season is Andy Carroll with the striker netting his third goal in six games during the win over Blackpool.

The 33-year-old – whose short-term deal expires at the end of the campaign – has seen his career blighted by injury.

But he played more minutes this season than he has over the past six years. And Bruce is delighted with his fitness levels.

"What is good for him (Carroll) is that his ankle is good," the boss continued.

"He deserves that bit of luck. I had him for two years up at Newcastle and the one thing Andy wanted to do all the time was play. That was his frustration.

"If he stays well and he stays fit, Andy Carroll is always a handful for any defender with his sheer physicality.