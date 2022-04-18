Nottingham Forest 4-0 West Brom: Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analysis - WATCH

Jonny Drury and Joe Masi analyse West Brom's battering at Nottingham Forest - WATCH

The evening started with Albion knowing a win would strangely put them well back in the hunt for a play-off spot.

But within 23 minutes they had pressed the self destruct button - as first Darnell Furlong was sent off for a second yellow after handling in the box.

Brennan Johnson stepped up to stroke home the spot kick - before Ryan Yates powered in a header moments later.

And just before the break Jack Colback's spectacular cross come shot caught David Button cold and nestled in the corner to make it three.