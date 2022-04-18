'Dreadful? That's an understatement': West Brom fans react to Nottingham Forest hammering - WATCH

The evening started with Albion knowing a win would strangely put them well back in the hunt for a play-off spot.
But within 23 minutes they had pressed the self destruct button - as first Darnell Furlong was sent off for a second yellow after handling in the box.
Brennan Johnson stepped up to stroke home the spot kick - before Ryan Yates powered in a header moments later.
And just before the break Jack Colback's spectacular cross come shot caught David Button cold and nestled in the corner to make it three.
Forest dominated the second half and Sam Surridge netted a fourth in stoppage time to top off West Brom's terrible evening evening.