West Brom 2-1 Blackpool - Player ratings

David Button 6
Came in for Johnstone and didn't really put a foot wrong. Good distribution, didn't look flustered. Solid and couldn't really do much about the goal.
Dara O'Shea 6
Back into the fold and looked solid enough in the middle of a three. Couple of rash tackles in dangerous areas but didn't give much away.
Semi Ajayi 5
Started poorly, giving the ball away three times in the opening minutes. Was caught in the second half as well with an opportunity very nearly leading to a Blackpool goal.
Matt Clarke 6
Standard display fans have come to expect from Clarke. Good on the ball, provided an option and got forward as much as he could.
Adam Reach 6
Came in for Townsend and did well in spells. Provided a superb cross for Carroll's goal - and put in the odd dangerous corner. Tired towards the end.
Jake Livermore 6
Nothing special from Livermore. Won a few tackles, tried to get Albion playing forward before coming off early in the second period.
Jayson Molumby 6
Tried to get on the ball as much as possible, won a few tackles - but opted to play backwards when he had forward options on a few occasions.
Darnell Furlong 6
Started for the second straight week and provided a handful of decent crosses in the first half that no one could get on the end of. Ineffective for much of the second and came off.
Callum Robinson 4
Poor display from Robinson. Saw an effort deflected wide in the first half - but left supporters less than impressed when seeming to fail to challenge for a ball in front of the Birmingham Road End. Cheers from the fans when he was taken off soon after.
Karlan Grant 6
Won't go down as Grant's most memorable display. Got into decent positions at times but lacked composure - but did take his winner well when the chance came around.
Andy Carroll 7
Played a big hand in setting up the opener with his clever flick on - before charging into the box to get on the end of Reach's cross. Worked hard, and then played a hand in the winner. Has to be in with a big shout of a new deal in the summer.
SUBS
Matt Phillips 5
Returned off the bench from a lengthy lay off. Showed glimpses of doing something but was relatively quiet.
Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6
Surprising he didn't start. Came on, got on the ball, tried to play forward and push Albion on. Saw a rasping effort as the game wore on clip the top of the cross bar from 20 yards.