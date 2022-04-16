West Brom 2-1 Blackpool - Player ratings

Adam Reach of West Bromwich Albion applauds the supporters following the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on April 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button 6

Came in for Johnstone and didn't really put a foot wrong. Good distribution, didn't look flustered. Solid and couldn't really do much about the goal.

Dara O'Shea 6

Back into the fold and looked solid enough in the middle of a three. Couple of rash tackles in dangerous areas but didn't give much away.

Semi Ajayi 5

Started poorly, giving the ball away three times in the opening minutes. Was caught in the second half as well with an opportunity very nearly leading to a Blackpool goal.

Matt Clarke 6

Standard display fans have come to expect from Clarke. Good on the ball, provided an option and got forward as much as he could.

Adam Reach 6

Came in for Townsend and did well in spells. Provided a superb cross for Carroll's goal - and put in the odd dangerous corner. Tired towards the end.

Jake Livermore 6

Nothing special from Livermore. Won a few tackles, tried to get Albion playing forward before coming off early in the second period.

Jayson Molumby 6

Tried to get on the ball as much as possible, won a few tackles - but opted to play backwards when he had forward options on a few occasions.

Darnell Furlong 6

Started for the second straight week and provided a handful of decent crosses in the first half that no one could get on the end of. Ineffective for much of the second and came off.

Callum Robinson 4

Poor display from Robinson. Saw an effort deflected wide in the first half - but left supporters less than impressed when seeming to fail to challenge for a ball in front of the Birmingham Road End. Cheers from the fans when he was taken off soon after.

Karlan Grant 6

Won't go down as Grant's most memorable display. Got into decent positions at times but lacked composure - but did take his winner well when the chance came around.

Andy Carroll 7

Played a big hand in setting up the opener with his clever flick on - before charging into the box to get on the end of Reach's cross. Worked hard, and then played a hand in the winner. Has to be in with a big shout of a new deal in the summer.

SUBS

Matt Phillips 5

Returned off the bench from a lengthy lay off. Showed glimpses of doing something but was relatively quiet.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6