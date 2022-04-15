West Brom 2-1 Blackpool - Report

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion scores the winning goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on April 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The former Huddersfield man fired in deep into added on time to give Steve Bruce only his fourth win as Baggies boss since replacing the sacked Valerien Ismael in February.

In what overall was a game lacking in quality, Andy Carroll gave the Baggies a first-half lead before Marvin Ekpiteta levelled for the Seasiders shortly after the re-start.

Both teams then huffed and puffed in search of a winner.

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion competes with James Husband of Blackpool during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on April 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But it was the Baggies who got it when Grant fired in with virtually the last kick of the game.

Incredibly, despite having had an incredibly inconsistent season, the result has seen Albion move to within five points of the Championship play-offs with four games still to play.

REPORT

It felt as though Albion's promotion hopes had all but ended following their defeat to Stoke last weekend.

And with the top six effectively out of reach, Bruce decided to cast an eye to the future when naming his starting XI with the boss making six changes from the defeat to Michael O'Neill's side.

In his pre-match press conference, the 61-year-old confirmed David Button would start in goal - with current number one Sam Johnstone set to leave The Hawthorns at the end of the season.

And Bruce also opted to restore Dara O'Shea to his defence - a player he has tipped to be a future Albion captain.

The Republic of Ireland international replaced Kyle Bartley in the middle of the back three following the vice-skipper's poor display against Stoke.

Adam Reach also came in a left wing-back for Conor Townsend after he too underperformed against the Potters.

In what, overall, was a 3-4-1-2 formation, Callum Robinson was deployed in the number 10 role with Karlan Grant partnering Andy Carroll up front.

Blackpool lined up in a 4-4-2 formation with Josh Bowler on the right wing and Keshi Anderson on the left.

Shane Lavery and Gary Madine were the front two.

It was Albion who created the only chance of what otherwise was an uneventful opening 20 minutes.

Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on April 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

After the ball was worked to Molumby on the edge of the box, he looked to curl a low drive into the bottom corner.

But his strike was kept out by Chris Maxwell who did well to get down and parry the ball away.

That moment aside, neither team created a chance of note as the clock ticked past the half-hour mark.

It was Blackpool who - marginally - looked a touch more inventive in possession.

But just before half-time, Albion managed to get themselves ahead.

Semi Ajayi sent a diagonal ball forward that Carroll intelligently flicked into the path of Reach.

And he then whipped in a dangerous cross that Carroll volleyed in with his knee from close range.

Blackpool got themselves on terms shortly after the re-start.

After Dara O’Shea gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box, Kenny Dougall whipped in a dangerous cross which Albion failed to clear.

And that allowed Ekpiteta to smash the ball home from just outside the six-yard box.

Bruce responded by switching Matt Phillips for Jake Livermore - with making his first appearance for four months following a muscle injury.

It was a change that saw the Baggies line up in a very attacking 3-5-2 formation with Phillips and Robinson either side of Molumby in the middle of the park.

In the 69th minute, Bruce made another change with Taylor Garnder-Hickman replacing Robinson in the midfield.

Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on April 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And just moments later the 21-year-old almost restored Albion's lead when he let fly with a ferocious strike from 25-yards that beat Maxwell but rattled the crossbar.

Blackpool finally forced Button into a save just minutes later when Bowler carried the ball past Matt Clarke and into the box.

The Blackpool winger's low drive, though, was easily claimed by the former Fulham man.

In the 93rd minute, though, Albion won it when they sent in a corner that Carroll powerfully struck towards goal.

James Husband made a brilliant block just in front of the goal-line to keep the ball out.

But it then fell for Grant who made no mistake from just inside the six-yard box.

TEAMS

Albion (3-5-2): Button, Ajayi, O'Shea, Clarke, Furlong (Diangana 85), Livermore (Phillips 58), Molumby, Robinson (Gardner-Hickman 69), Reach, Grant, Carroll.

Subs not used: Palmer, Kipre, Townsend, Bartley.

Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel (Virtue 37), Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Dougall, Connolly, Bowler (Hamilton 79), Anderson (Dale 62), Lavery Madine.