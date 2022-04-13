20 years on: The penalty that changed West Brom's history

West Bromwich Albion's Igor Balis celebrates after scoring from the spot against Bradford

As Albion fans have jokingly coined it in the years since, 'Igor Balis Day' still remains a significant part of West Brom's history - and one spot kick from 12 yards helped change the course of the club.

Two decades on from that day at Valley Parade, here is a look back on the build up to the game, the significance of it and some of the key memories.

Albion's final away game of the season is always a joyous and happy occasion - as the travelling Baggies don the fancy dress and head across the country for a party.

At the start of this campaign, none of them would have predicted they'd be heading to the end of season bash with such significance riding on the game.

Indeed, with ten games remaining many still wouldn't have considered a potential automatic promotion party a possibility.

With ten to play, Albion were 11 points behind their arch rivals Wolves. But where Wolves faltered, winning just two of their last nine games, Albion excelled.

Gary Megon's men were unbeaten in eight games heading to Bradford - and they knew that a win at Valley Parade and promotion was well and truly in their hands going into the final day.

It was tense, it was nail biting and it was frantic. The clock was ticking on and it was looking as if Albion could have let this chance slip through their fingers.

As it ticked over 90 minutes though, a cross field ball finds Bob Taylor in the box, he turns, Andy Myers makes the challenge...it's a penalty!

As Baggies fans will remember fondly, the commentator said: "Taylor, upended it's a penalty, unbelievable. Myers with the challenge, Taylor goes down. The team that just miss penalties for fun now have one of the most vital in their history.”

Absolute pandemonium in the away end - but wait. That season West Brom were tough to beat, could score goals and shut up shop, that was there way. But they were awful at penalties.

Scott Dobie, Jason Roberts, Neil Clement, Derek McInnes and Bob Taylor had all missed spot kicks. In fact, Albion had missed eight of their previous 11 penalties.

However, they had a secret weapon who had, to Megson's bemusement, kept quiet.

After the game, he said: "We didn't know Igor could take penalties. He decided to tell us after nine months."

It took minutes for the mayhem in the West Brom end behind the goal to settle - as Balis stood their with the weight of the club on his shoulders.

“There will be some fans that don’t look, there will be some players that don’t look,” said commentator Alistair Mann.

Fans spill onto the pitch after the win

Albion fans start to change, 'IGOR, IGOR, IGOR'. Up steps Balis.

“And he’s tucked it in. Look at the scenes. A win on the final day and promotion to the Premiership is theirs. Unbridled joy, has a penalty ever meant so much to West Bromwich Albion?”

Baggies fans go wild, the players go wild. Across the Black Country heads drop. But Megson stays calm, barking out orders on the touchline.

The promised land was just one win away. And it famously came against Crystal Palace on the final day.

