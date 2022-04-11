Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 27 - What has gone wrong at West Brom!!

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

Jonny and Joe look back on the disappointment of the 3-1 home defeat to Stoke - and hold an inquest into just what has happened at the Albion this season.

Jonny asks Joe what has gone wrong and what needs to be done between now and the end of the season.

The pair also look at the future of Romaine Sawyers and Andy Carroll, Jonny brings you the answer to the first Baggies Broadcast Brainteaser.

They also answer your questions and try and think of something they're looking forward in the season run in.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)