Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 27 - What has gone wrong at West Brom!!

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury discuss the latest goings on at The Hawthorns in this episode of the Baggies Broadcast.

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast
Joe Masi and Jonny Drury bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

Jonny and Joe look back on the disappointment of the 3-1 home defeat to Stoke - and hold an inquest into just what has happened at the Albion this season.

Jonny asks Joe what has gone wrong and what needs to be done between now and the end of the season.

The pair also look at the future of Romaine Sawyers and Andy Carroll, Jonny brings you the answer to the first Baggies Broadcast Brainteaser.

They also answer your questions and try and think of something they're looking forward in the season run in.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News