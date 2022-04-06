'We want more of that': West Brom fans react to win over Bournemouth - WATCH

West Brom fans react to win over Bournemouth - WATCH

Albion went into the game on the back of an awful display against Birmingham City - but found themselves 2-0 up inside 15 minutes.

First Alex Mowatt lashed home from the edge of the penalty area - before Andy Carroll latched onto a long ball to fire home.

Steve Bruce's side had to weather pressure for large spells - but the Cherries rarely tested Sam Johnstone with Albion twice going close to a late third.