'We want more of that': West Brom fans react to win over Bournemouth - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after their side returned to winning ways against Bournemouth.

Albion went into the game on the back of an awful display against Birmingham City - but found themselves 2-0 up inside 15 minutes.

First Alex Mowatt lashed home from the edge of the penalty area - before Andy Carroll latched onto a long ball to fire home.

Steve Bruce's side had to weather pressure for large spells - but the Cherries rarely tested Sam Johnstone with Albion twice going close to a late third.

Fans were left frustrated after the game after seeing their side go from the Blues at Birmingham to this performance - however one supporters believes the faint play off hopes are still alive.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

