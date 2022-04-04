West Brom boss Steve Bruce fumes over 'no penalty' decision

Marc Roberts of Birmingham City prevents the attempt to head at goa by Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on April 3, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion boss railed against the decision not to award his side a penalty in the defeat at Birmingham – after seeing his own side downed by a spot-kick.

Bruce had no issued with the award of a penalty to the home side after a Conor Townsend handball, which was converted by Lyle Taylor to hand the three points to Blues yesterday.

But the former St Andrew’s boss felt his current side should have been given a spot-kick when Marc Roberts seemed to handle the ball.

“It’s a stonewall penalty,” Bruce said. “I think the referee has blown his whistle and then invented a free-kick for them when none of our players went for the ball.

“Conor’s got his hand in a position where he shouldn’t so I’ve got no qualms about that one, but we should have had a blatant penalty after three minutes.”

Speaking after steering Birmingham to their first victory over Albion in 15 years, Lee Bowyer praised his players for securing their first home victory since February.

“It wasn’t pretty. In the first half, both teams didn’t put two or three passes together and there was nothing in the game,” Bowyer said.

“They edged it in the first half without creating anything. In the second half, we did the same as them, we were on the front foot and were better with second balls.

“I like to look at the positives. We got a clean sheet, they’ve got a lot of players who can hurt you and we stood up to it.