Five low moments from West Brom's dismal season

A dejected Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion reacts at the final whistle having lost 0-2 after the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on February 28, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

For Albion fans their season began with such optimism - with hopes of an immediate return to the top flight solidified by a 10 game winning run to start the campaign.

But slowly, things started to unravel to a point where there are more memories of low moments than their are of good ones.

Jonny Drury takes a look at five of the worst results of the season so far.

Derby County 1-0 West Brom

Unrest among the fan base was already building when the Baggies went to Pride Park for their festive fixture.

That unrest would grow that day as Albion looked pretty much toothless for the majority of the afternoon.

Prior to the game it was just two wins in seven games - back to back victories over Reading and Coventry that eased some of the bubbling pressure on Valerien Ismael.

They'd also failed to score in four of those seven previous fixtures - and it showed at Pride Park.

To compound insult to injury - a mix up at the back saw Sam Johnstone gift the winner to Colin Kazim-Richards. At this point, fans were not happy but Albion were still in the hunt for automatic promotion. Not for much longer.

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion and Liam Thompson of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park Stadium on December 27, 2021 in Derby, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

West Brom 0-2 Preston

Albion had won just once since early December - and that had come days before Preston turned up at The Hawthorns. Ismael's men had put three late goals past struggling Peterborough - but it came at a cost of Daryl Dike. The new signing ruled out for weeks just an hour into his debut.

What unfolded in this mid week clash was to be arguably Albion's lowest ebb of the season up to that point. Preston led at the break, Albion again looked blunt in attack and when Villa loanee Cameron Archer put in a second late on - Albion fans streamed to the exit.

Booing, chanting, and even calls for former manager Slaven Bilic could be heard from the stands. It had become toxic.

Millwall 2-0 West Brom

Preston being the lowest moment of the season lasted just a matter of days. Despite the rotten form the fans turned out in their numbers as Albion desperately needed points at a hostile Den.

It was to become even more hostile in the Albion end as again the players slumped and were walked over by the home side - with Mason Bennett and former Wolves man Benik Afobe scoring two in the final 25 minutes of the game.

It led to seats being ripped out in the Albion end - the game was stopped on more than one occasion as items were thrown onto the pitch as tensions spilt over after what they had seen on the pitch.

For Ismael, it really was his lowest and final moment in the Baggies hot seat. He was gone days later.

West Brom 0-2 Swansea

Within the space of just weeks, Albion had gone from bad form but automatic promotion was still within the grasp, to play-offs at best, to now clawing on to a top six spot.

Everyone in the ground knew it was a pivotal point - but the players, like they had done time and time again, failed to show up.

Two goals late into the game condemned Albion to another defeat - and despite flickers of hope since, the season ended that evening.

The atmosphere inside the ground was as bad as it had been all season - summed up by fans sarcastically cheer Adam Reach off the field when the midfielder was substituted.

Birmingham 1-0 West Brom

Again and again they had crumbled under the pressure, but again and again they remained in the play off hunt. Albion went to St Andrews knowing a win would put them five behind sixth placed with a game in hand.

But given what had proceeded this game - you could have guessed what would happen next.