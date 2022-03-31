West Brom skipper Jake Livermore: 'We must keep unbeaten run going'

Jake Livermore (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies make the short trip to St Andrew’s on Sunday looking to extend their recent unbeaten run.

And he believes work put in during the international break has been a real benefit.

“I think the international break provided a good chance for the manager and his staff to really home in on certain principles, and it turned out to be a great week for us,” said Livermore.

“But we need to come out of the blocks from this international break and have a real positive end to the season now.