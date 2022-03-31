Ally Robertson: I always loved a West Brom & Birmingham derby... just ask Blues’ Robert Hopkins!

Ally Robertson

It’s a game the Baggies have to win if they are to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing inside the top six.

And it’s a game I hope our players embrace because I always loved coming up against the Blue noses.

There is some debate amongst supporters as to whether it is a derby. And it’s true the rivalries with Villa and Wolves are more fierce.

But, for me, it absolutely is a derby and it’s a fixture that brings back many happy memories.

I remember playing alongside Brendon Batson when he made his Albion debut against Blues.

I remember coming up against a young striker called Trevor Francis – who would, of course, go on to be the first £1million player. And I remember making a tackle against Robert Hopkins that the broadcaster Bob Hall described as the worst challenge he had ever seen.

It was actually a brilliant tackle.

Hopkins had just whacked my mate Martyn Bennett. I said to Martyn: “Don’t worry, I’ll get him back, son.” And not long after the ball was passed to Hopkins who had a heavy first touch.

I remember we were right in front of Blues dugout. He turned, I took the ball but I made sure I took him as well and he ended up in the second row with the fans. Best of all, after I won the ball, it hit Hopkins before going out.

And while Hall may have said it was the worst tackle he’d ever seen, I didn’t even get a yellow card – and we got a throw-in!

In my day, that type of challenge was fine. But I’ll admit in this day and age I would be straight down the tunnel.

That was how it was against Blues though. It was a proper battle. And we always had a great record against them.

It was strange because we would always beat Blues. Blues would beat Villa and Villa would beat us.

They were games that always really meant something, though, and I hope we see the same passion on Sunday.

I often wonder how I would fare in the modern game.

The thing that always held me back was that I was never blessed with pace. But I could read the game. And we’ve got a defender like that now in Matt Clarke.

I actually think he has been our best player this season. I like him a lot. He reads the game. He’s a good tackler and when he’s on the ball he uses it well.

He’s been excellent these past few weeks and hopefully that’ll continue on Sunday because we’re going to need big performances all over the park.

Whether we’ve got a shot at the play-offs or not, what is for certain is that we need to finish the season strong.