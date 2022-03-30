Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 26 - In the last chance saloon!

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

The pair catch up on the latest Baggies news from the international break, including Jayson Molumby's transfer, Taylor Gardner-Hickman's England U20 call up and Valerien Ismael's return to management, along with that it means for the Baggies finances.

Joe has a rant about surfacing rumours over Daryl Dike - the pair answer your questions and ask whether Blues and Albion is, in fact, a 'derby'

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)