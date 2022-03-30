Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 26 - In the last chance saloon!

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast - and look ahead to Albion's 'last chance saloon' clash at Birmingham.

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast
Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

The pair catch up on the latest Baggies news from the international break, including Jayson Molumby's transfer, Taylor Gardner-Hickman's England U20 call up and Valerien Ismael's return to management, along with that it means for the Baggies finances.

Joe has a rant about surfacing rumours over Daryl Dike - the pair answer your questions and ask whether Blues and Albion is, in fact, a 'derby'

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News