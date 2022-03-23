Yacob, Mulumbu, Koren... West Brom's best nine foreign captures

Claudio Yacob (AMA)

From Yacob to Mulumbu - Albion's foreign scouts were picking up players who were going on to play a massive part at The Hawthorns.

However, the model of international scouts that was developed at the club under successful former Technical Director Dan Ashworth was changed during Tony Pulis' time as the club's head coach.

Since then, Albion's recruitment in the foreign market and arguably in the domestic market has not been up to scratch - and that was admitted recently by new Baggies CEO Ron Gourlay who sat down with the press to discuss all things West Brom.

Gourlay acknowledged the club needs to build up its network of scouts again in a bid to be successful in the foreign market.

Here is a look at some of Albion's foreign buys over the last 15 years:

2020/2021 - Matheus Pereira from Sporting Lisbon - (£7.34m)

Matheus Pereira after scoring in Albion's incredible 5-2 win at Chelsea (AMA)

At more than £7 million you could argue Albion hadn't unearthed a gem for pennies like they had before. But pound for pound, the Brazilian magician is up there as one of Albion's best foreign buys of all time. When Slaven Bilic arrived at West Brom, the playmaker was at the top of his list.

He secured his man on loan for their Championship promotion charge and it proved to be a master stroke. Pereira netted eight times in 42 appearances in the 2019/20 season - and was one of the Championship's best players as Albion secured promotion back to the top flight.

Some of Pereira's goals, including a free kick against Bristol City, were sublime and for some fans he is up there with some of the best they have ever seen at The Hawthorns. The playmaker signed permanently for the Premier League campaign, finishing as the club's top goalscorer with 11.

He again produced some sparkling displays but couldn't help keep the club in the top flight. Albion fans hoped he would stay, but after public words between the player and Valerian Ismael, Pereira expressed his desire to leave and joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

But despite just a relatively short two seasons at the club - the playmaker has left a mark than many won't forget.

"Get a fire extinguisher because this boy is on fire." 🔥



Andy Johnson's reaction to Matheus Pereira's incredible free-kick against Bristol City on WBA Radio. 📻🎙#WBA pic.twitter.com/jUaIaA3TKa — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 28, 2019

2015/2016 - Salomon Rondon from Zenit - £15.3m

Salomon Rondon (AMA)

Again, much like Pereira, Rondon maybe doesn't fall into the 'unearthing' category because Albion picked him up after he had bagged 20 goals in just 37 games for Zenit. However, despite becoming the club's record signing, Rondon is remembered for all the right reasons at The Hawthorns.

Rondon's goalscoring record at the club won't be the most sparkling anyone has ever seen, 24 goals in over 100 appearances. But his time at The Hawthorns did have its successes. Signed by Tony Pulis, he scored important goals for the Baggies, including a winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

His vital goals helped West Brom retain their Premier League status - but his third season ended in relegation and he went to Newcastle as part of a swap deal with Dwight Gayle.

2012/2013 - Claudio Yacob from Racing Club - (Free)

Now, when you talk about unearthing foreign talent at West Brom in recent years, this is probably the name that will spring to most minds.

Back in 2012, Steve Clarke was starting to assemble a squad that would go on to achieve Albion's highest ever Premier League finish of eighth, and it was the Argentine midfielder who would play a key role in that side, and over the next six years.

Yacob was 25 and out of contract at Racing Club when the club's foreign scouting network brought him to the club on a four year deal. It proved to be a master stroke as Yacob became a true fans favourite at The Hawthorns for his tough tackling displays.

2010/2011 - Peter Odemwingie from Lokomotiv Moscow (£1m)

Signed on a Friday evening, netted the winner on the Saturday afternoon. It was some way for the Nigerian to announce himself to the Baggies fans - and during his three year stay he scored some memorable goals including his hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Wolves.

He still holds the record as Albion's highest Premier League scorer - but the end of his stay at The Hawthorns was soured when he famously tried to force a move to QPR on transfer deadline day.

2009/2010 - Gonzalo Jara - £1.4m

Gonzalo Jara

The tough tackling Chilean is another South American product Albion were able to find for a small price. Jara arrived at the club under Roberto Di Matteo in the 09/10 season, operating at both right back and central midfield. He was an almost ever present that season and played a pivotal role in helping the club earn promotion back to the top flight.

And he had a hand in some key results in the club's first season back in the big time, most notably scoring in a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates in 2010. Jara turned out just under 60 times for Albion and for just £1.4 million, they very much got their moneys worth before he left in 2013 to join Nottingham Forest.

2009/10 - Youssouf Mulumbu from PSG (£180k)

Youssouf Mulumbu (AMA)

Almost 200 appearances, the majority of those in the Premier League for a sum under £200,000. Now that is what you call a piece of business.

Mulumbu was brought to Albion in January 2009 as Tony Mowbray tried to steer the club to top flight safety - but the DR Congo midfielder only played a handful of games and Albion went down.

But the club had seen enough to sign Mulumbu and offer him a one year deal. On reflection, they should have slapped a five year contract on the table.

He won club and fans player of the year in his first full season as Albion went back to the top flight - and over the next five years be played over 150 times for the club, scoring some vital goals along the way.

He departed for Norwich in 2015, and then ended up back with former Baggies boss Steve Clarke at Kilmarnock.

2008/2009 - Jonas Olsson from NEC Nijmegen (£900k)

Nine years of service and over 250 appearances - it's safe to say the big Swede was an absolute snip at less than £1 million.

Signed by Tony Mowbray, his first season ended in relegation but Olsson became a fans favourite over the following years for his non nonsense defending and won two promotions with the club, while spending a number of years in the Premier League.

2007/2008 - Filipe Teixeira from Coimbra (£810k)

Filipe Teixeira in action against Sheffield United

The Portuguese midfielder was another unknown product when Tony Mowbray brought him to the club back in 2007 - but within weeks Albion fans could see he was a special talent.

His displays lit up The Hawthorns as Albion set about trying to earn promotion back to the top flight - and Teixeira was providing the ammunition for the firing front line of Bednar, Phillips and Miller.

However, he suffered a bad knee injury against Plymouth in 2008 and hardly appeared before leaving the club in 2010.

2006/2007 - Robert Koren from Lillestrom - (Free)

West Bromwich Albion's Robert Koren scores

Arguably one of, if not West Brom's best free signing in recent years. Koren arrived in January 2007 and went on to play a key role in the side that won the Championship the following season.

The Slovenian midfielder played over 130 times for the club - scoring a number of memorable goals and was described by boss Mowbray as a model professional.