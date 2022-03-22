Notification Settings

West Brom's trip to Nottingham Forest moved for Sky Sports broadcast

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom's Easter Monday fixture at Nottingham Forest has been re-scheduled for an 8pm kick off - with the game now being televised live on Sky Sports.

West Brom v Nottingham Forest (Photo by Adam Fradgley/WBA FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies are set to face Steve Cooper's side at the City Ground on April 18 - with the original kick off time scheduled for 3pm.

However, the game is now kicking off at 8pm after being chosen by the broadcaster.

The change in kick off time will further anger West Brom fans, who have this season been vocal regarding a number of fixture changes the club has suffered.

A large number of Baggies fixtures have been moved to Monday and Friday evenings for television broadcast, and last month new chief executive Ron Gourlay insisted 'enough is enough'.

Speaking to the media, he said: "These Friday night games, these Monday night games, are hurting the football club.

“I’m well aware of that.

“Ultimately, the decision rests with the EFL and Sky – they decide the process for picking games and West Bromwich Albion are a popular choice.

“But the people that suffer are our fans, especially our younger fans and that is an area we are really targeting – we want to bring more younger fans into the stadium and into the football club.

“We had a Zoom call with the EFL and we spoke in front of the other 23 teams and some of them couldn’t understand why we didn’t want the games.

“But we did ask not be included in the next round of fixtures and for more thought to be given to our supporters going forward.”

