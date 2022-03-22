Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 25: Play-offs out of Reach

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast after West Brom's play off chase all but ended with a draw at Bristol City.

Baggies Broadcast Season 5 Episode 25

The pair will discuss the disappointment at Ashton Gate, what went wrong and whether their is still a slim chance of the top six.

They also discuss Joe's trip out to watch the Baggies Under 23s, answer your questions, and discuss potential future guests for the Baggies Broadcast!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

