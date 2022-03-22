Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 25: Play-offs out of Reach

Baggies Broadcast Season 5 Episode 25

The pair will discuss the disappointment at Ashton Gate, what went wrong and whether their is still a slim chance of the top six.

They also discuss Joe's trip out to watch the Baggies Under 23s, answer your questions, and discuss potential future guests for the Baggies Broadcast!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)