'Small positives': Mixed reaction from West Brom fans after late show at Bristol City

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom fans react after watching their side snatch a last gasp point at Bristol City courtesy of Adam Reach.

Adam Reach of West Bromwich Albion who scored a last minuet goal to make it 2-2 gives a double thumbs up to the travelling West Brom fans (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The Baggies were 2-1 down going into the final seconds of the game when Reach popped up to take a point.

Check out some of the reaction from the fans following the game.

