'Small positives': Mixed reaction from West Brom fans after late show at Bristol City

The Baggies were 2-1 down going into the final seconds of the game when Reach popped up to take a point.
At least we are showing some fight after going down goals. #wba— Shannon Baglole (@shannierie) March 19, 2022
8 games to go. 5 of those at home. We need 7 wins IMO. Very, very unlikely but I have saw stranger things happen following #wba over the years. 🔵⚪— Matt (@matt_p_w) March 19, 2022
Regardless of what the table say I always enjoy it when we score an injury time equaliser. Well battled back lad's #WBA pic.twitter.com/GRZ4jT8Lk1— Craig Pritchard (@pritchard_craig) March 19, 2022
So happy for Adam Reach. The abuse he's received when all he's done is play where he's been told to. Never seen him shirking either. #WBA— Safiya Outlines (@SafiyaOutlines) March 19, 2022
A draw is as bad as a loss at this stage of the season and for me this result ends our slim chance of the playoffs #wba— Darren Davies (@Dazbaggie27) March 19, 2022
Listen. We aren't good enough to be in the playoffs, and we certainly aren't good enough to win 'em. The league don't lie, we are where we are. I like the fact they're trying n fighting now to earn results! I HOPE, we'll try to correct in the summer. I fear we won't. #wba— Luke Mason (@jastle68) March 19, 2022
Going from that horrendous period losing every week, to four unbeaten, is only a positive thing ultimately #wba— hannah 🏳️🌈 she/her (@Hannanar) March 19, 2022
A draw when playing crap is a positive I suppose but really could of done with winning if we wanna mount a playoff push, still its a pointed gained #wba— Jamie Rossiter (@Jay89R) March 19, 2022
4 games unbeaten and the 2 draws were results snatched from the jaws of defeat so small positives. At least we no longer fold when we go behind and we are scoring goals at long last. #WBA— New Year's Eve #FBPE (@EveRay1) March 19, 2022
It’s blatantly obvious that confidence and lack of it has been a huge contributing factor with this team. Coming back from behind again, in the dying stages of a game, keep momentum going and will help to give them a boost, that’s the best we can hope for #wba— hannah 🏳️🌈 she/her (@Hannanar) March 19, 2022
I am pleased for Adam Reach. #wba— Mike Bob Beard (@1879strollers) March 19, 2022