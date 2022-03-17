Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 24 - West Brom's season is alive again

Listen to the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

The pair look back on the last week, and discuss the Huddersfield comeback and the superb display against Fulham.

They also bring you the latest on Daryl Dike and his return to the squad, information on another visit from owner Guochuan Lai - and answer all your questions.

Also, the latest fan of the week is named ahead of his HUGE milestone at Bristol City.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)