Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 24 - West Brom's season is alive again

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom Correspondent Joe Masi and Jonny Drury bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast - following a superb week for the Albion.

Listen to the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

The pair look back on the last week, and discuss the Huddersfield comeback and the superb display against Fulham.

They also bring you the latest on Daryl Dike and his return to the squad, information on another visit from owner Guochuan Lai - and answer all your questions.

Also, the latest fan of the week is named ahead of his HUGE milestone at Bristol City.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

