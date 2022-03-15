'Sensational' Joe Masi and Jonny Drury react to West Brom's win over leaders Fulham - WATCH

Jonny Drury and Joe Masi Analysis - WATCH

The Baggies knew that they needed a win to realistically keep their play off hopes alive - and they dominated the Cottagers in the first half.

Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant both had chances to open the scoring - and Alex Mowatt was denied a clear penalty when he was taken down by Harrison Reed.

Albion had to weather a second half storm and they did that before the punished Fulham for a mistake with Robinson firing home the winner.