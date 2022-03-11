Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

"Great spirit" West Brom fans react to late comeback against Huddersfield - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after two late goals in the space of two minutes saw them salvage a point against Huddersfield Town.

West Brom fans react to late comeback - WATCH
West Brom fans react to late comeback - WATCH

Albion knew that they needed to take something from the game to cling on to any slender play off hopes.

But they fell behind on 24 minutes when Danny Ward charged down a Sam Johnstone clearance - before Ward pounced on a parried save from the Baggies stopper in the second half to make it two.

Albion looked buried but Karlan Grant slammed home a spot kick in the 84th minute when Alex Mowatt was upended in the box.

Then less than a minute later Semi Ajayi's cross was met by Andy Carroll and he headed home for his first Baggies goal.

And it almost got even better as Grant crashed an effort off the bar in the dying stages of the game.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
West Brom video
Sport video
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News