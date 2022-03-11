"Great spirit" West Brom fans react to late comeback against Huddersfield - WATCH

West Brom fans react to late comeback - WATCH

Albion knew that they needed to take something from the game to cling on to any slender play off hopes.

But they fell behind on 24 minutes when Danny Ward charged down a Sam Johnstone clearance - before Ward pounced on a parried save from the Baggies stopper in the second half to make it two.

Albion looked buried but Karlan Grant slammed home a spot kick in the 84th minute when Alex Mowatt was upended in the box.

Then less than a minute later Semi Ajayi's cross was met by Andy Carroll and he headed home for his first Baggies goal.