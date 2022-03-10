West Brom's Daryl Dike returns to full training

Daryl Dike is set to resume full training (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The £7 million January signing from Orlando City has been out of action since he suffered a hamstring injury on his Hawthorns debut against Peterborough in January.

Dike was set to face eight weeks in the sideline but today he will step up his return to full training ahead of a potential return to the Baggies squad after the March international break.

And Baggies boss Steve Bruce insists the return of the USA international will provide another option in the squad.

He said: "We’ve got the big boy Dike training with us today, he’s on the grass. There’s another option we’ve got. The run we’ve had, the big thing was just scoring a goal, last week we’ve scored a couple.

"It’s worked, and it’s given me food for thought because when you’re here four/five weeks...that’s why managers want to go in in the summer when you’ve got six weeks to go and have a look what you need to do.

"When you in in the middle of a season, it’s difficult to implement change. Thankfully that one worked."

Dike's start to life at the club has not gone to plan after he arrived on the opening day of the January window.

The 21-year-old was a long term target of former boss Valerien Ismael - after the striker impressed while on loan at Barnsley under the Frenchman last season.

But minutes into the second half of his debut against the Posh he went down with a hamstring injury and would never play for Ismael again - with former Barnsley boss sacked less than two weeks later.