Two West Brom fixtures move - but not for Sky Sports coverage

A large number of Albion games this season have been moved due to the game being selected for live television broadcast - much to the anger of the club's supporters.

But the two latest changes are not down to Sky Sports.

Albion's trip to Birmingham City was due to take place on Saturday April 2 - but that will now be played 24 hours later at 3pm on April 3. The move is due to police advice wit Wolves hosting Aston Villa at 3pm on Saturday.