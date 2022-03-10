Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two West Brom fixtures move - but not for Sky Sports coverage

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Two of West Brom's April fixtures have been moved back by a day - but not due to Sky Sports scheduling.

West Bromwich Albion's Karlan Grant scores their side's first goal of the game scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Friday October 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
West Bromwich Albion's Karlan Grant scores their side's first goal of the game scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Friday October 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

A large number of Albion games this season have been moved due to the game being selected for live television broadcast - much to the anger of the club's supporters.

But the two latest changes are not down to Sky Sports.

Albion's trip to Birmingham City was due to take place on Saturday April 2 - but that will now be played 24 hours later at 3pm on April 3. The move is due to police advice wit Wolves hosting Aston Villa at 3pm on Saturday.

The Baggies have also seen their home clash with Bournemouth, which was scheduled for April 5, move back to the following evening at 8pm.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News