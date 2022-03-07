Notification Settings

West Brom Women make Hawthorns history

West Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Albion Women made history with a 2-0 win over Derby in their first ever fixture at The Hawthorns.

Leigh Dugmore celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 to Albion Women against Derby County at The Hawthorns (Adam Fragley - Getty Images)
Albion’s Mariam Mahmood tackles

On a historic occasion in front of a strong home support, Jenny Sugarman’s side faced a difficult challenge coming up against promotion-chasing Derby, who sit second in the Women’s National League Northern Premier Division.

Coming off the back of a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in midweek, Albion got off to a good start and put Derby under pressure, before they found the breakthrough after 33 minutes.

Leigh Dugmore pounced on a defensive error and strolled into the box before calmly slotting home.

In an action-packed first half, both sides had plenty of opportunities. First, Mariam Mahmood was put through on goal but a last-gasp tackle from a Derby defender denied her.

At the other end, defenders Ashlee Brown and Isabel Green put their bodies on the line to keep Albion’s lead heading into half-time.

Goalkeeper Poppy Bastock was kept busy in the opening stages of the second half and made a string of saves, before Albion notched a second.

Just three minutes after coming on as a substitute, Evie Gallop smashed home with her first touch.

Albion pushed for a third in the final minutes of the game but had already done enough to secure an impressive win on what was a historic day for the team.

