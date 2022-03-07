Steve Bruce hints West Brom back three could be here to stay

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion at MKM Stadium on March 5, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Under former boss Valerien Ismael, the Baggies played in a 3-4-3 system every week.

But Bruce switched to a 4-3-3 after replacing the Frenchman as boss last month. That change didn’t prove successful with the 61-year-old failing to win any of his first five games in charge.

At Hull, though, Bruce returned to a back three and it saw the Baggies put in their best display in months – with the team ending their dismal run with a 2-0 win.

Albion’s squad boasts six centre-backs in Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke, Dara O’Shea and the injured Kean Bryan.

The club also has talented youngster Caleb Taylor on their books.

And Bruce believes playing 3-5-2 suits the players at his disposal.

“It does suit the squad,” Brice said when asked about the formation. “Cedric hasn’t had a chance yet, we’ve got O’Shea too, and we’ve got Kean Bryan who’s injured.

“It’s fair to say we’ve got six or seven centre-backs who could play comfortably in the Championship.

“And at Hull we looked a threat, and we had a bit of control about us.

“We still gave the ball away too cheaply in my opinion, but every manager has a different philosophy, how they’re going to play.

“What it has done is the three at the back, which I was always a bit loathed to change, looking back in hindsight I probably rushed into it to try and score us a goal. The three at the back has given me food for thought going forward, based on what we’ve got available.”

Bruce opted to deploy Karlan Grant – who has tended to play his best football from the left – as a central striker in Yorkshire.

And the former Huddersfield man responded by netting both of Albion’s goals.

Grant was joined up front by Callum Robinson in a move that saw Andy Carroll left on the bench.

And Bruce was impressed with the 24-year-old.

“I think it suits him playing down the middle, rather than playing to the left,” Bruce continued. “That was always in my thoughts.

“And he has scored a couple of goals which is fantastic for him.

“I wanted that ability to run in behind. It gave us a different angle.

“Andy has done nothing wrong in the six games he’s been here. But I wanted us to run in behind Hull’s defence and that’s what we got.”

Albion’s dreadful performance against Swansea last Monday led to the crowd chanting ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ at the players.

But their vastly-improved display in East Yorkshire saw them go off to a standing ovation.

“Look how different it is,” Bruce said when asked what it was like in the dressing room after the Hull win. “Five days ago they were booed off and were not fit to wear the shirt, then they get a standing ovation. That’s football.