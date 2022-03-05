West Brom Women all set for big day at The Hawthorns

Albion Women are playing at The Hawthorns for the first time as they host Derby County Picture: Stuart Leggett

The Baggies hope to welcome a sizeable crowd for their National League Northern Premier clash with Derby County (2pm).

Boss Jenny Sugarman cannot wait for the match, which represents a ‘great step’ for her side.

“It’s great credit to some of the work that’s going on behind the scenes at the club – the integration of the women’s team,” said Sugarman.

“We’re under the club umbrella and work is going on to improve the exposure we get.

“We want to showcase what we’re doing. This game at The Hawthorns is huge.

“It’s the first time we’ve played an official match there, so it’s a great step for us.”

Albion are the underdogs going into the big encounter as they are eighth in the league, while Derby are second.

The Baggies go into it having lost 4-2 to Coventry United in the FA Women’s Cup last weekend before being edged out by Nottingham Forest back in the league in midweek.

A good attendance, though, could just give the hosts – who have a Birmingham County Cup final with Wolves to look forward to as well – the boost they need on a landmark occasion.

Albion have also signed Hayley Crackle and Kate Evans from Coventry United and Wolves respectively ahead of facing the Rams.

“We hope it’ll be welcomed by the club and the fanbase, and we get some really good support on the day,” added Sugarman.

“That’ll then transfer to the rest of our league games and also the cup final, where we go up against Wolves for the third time this season.

“There’s a real buzz around the players and the club about the progress we’re making.

“We just hope we can continue that momentum.

“We don’t want it to be just the next few weeks.

“We want to carry on with that momentum for the rest of this season, going into next season.”

In the Super League, Villa were hosting Brighton & Hove Albion this morning. Bottom club Birmingham, meanwhile, are at Arsenal tomorrow.

Wolves could strengthen their grip at the top of the Northern Premier as they travel to Burnley.

Dan McNamara’s charges are three points better off than Derby, with two games in hand.

Stoke City could be looking over their shoulders if they lose to third-bottom Middlesbrough.

Sporting Khalsa are just a step away from the final of the National League Plate. They will make it to the showpiece if they can get past AFC Wimbledon at the Guardian Warehousing Arena.

In the West Midlands League Cup, there is a local derby between Lye Town and Stourbridge.

Lichfield City travel to Sutton Coldfield Town. Kidderminster Harriers are at Tamworth.

In the West Midlands North, Walsall Wood and Walsall face each other again after an 8-3 victory for Wood last week.

Darlaston Town go to league leaders Shrewsbury Town.