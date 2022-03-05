West Brom boss Steve Bruce praises midfield duo after Hull win

Steve Bruce reacts to his side taking the lead during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion at MKM Stadium on March 5, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies travelled to East Yorkshire on a dreadful run that had seen them lose six of their last seven games.

But following Monday's loss against Swansea, Bruce opted to shuffle his pack with the boss making sweeping changes to his starting XI and also switching to a 3-5-2 formation.

And it worked a treat with Albion putting in their best performance for months.

Two goals from Karlan Grant, the second of which was a penalty, won the game for the visitors.

But it was the returning Livermore who was Albion's man of the match - with the skipper back in the side having missed the last four games after being sent off at Sheffield United.

And youngster Gardner-Hickman also shone alongside him in the middle of the park.

"I have to say the addition of Jake in midfield, alongside the young kid (Gardner-Hickman), did the trick for us," Bruce said.

"It’s what we’ve missed. Jake's reading of the game, the way he broke things up, he owed us that after getting sent off like a p****!

"But there you go. I can say that about Jake, because he’ll take it the right way!"

On Gardner-Hickman, Bruce said: "He does what a young kid does - he gives you that vital ingredient which is enthusiasm. He wants to do well.

"I was pleased with him, he’s been knocking on the door for a while, certainly in the month I’ve been here.

"He has given us a little something else in the middle of the pitch."

Albion's players looked completely shot of confidence after losing to Swansea on Monday - their sixth defeat in seven games.

But Bruce felt they thoroughly deserved their win in Yorkshire - although he still feels there are plenty of areas where they can improve.

"We were comfortable," the 61-year-old said.

"For the first half-hour in particular it was arguably the best we’ve played since we’ve been here.

"It was in difficult conditions - it was horrible out there.

"It was a decent performance, there is a lot of work to be done, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a start.