Hull 0-2 West Brom - Report

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion at MKM Stadium on March 5, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies travelled to East Yorkshire on a dreadful run that had seen them lose six of their last seven games.

But following Monday's loss against Swansea, Steve Bruce opted to shuffle his pack with the boss making sweeping changes to his starting XI and also changing formation.

And it worked a treat with Albion putting in their best performance for months.

Two goals from Karlan Grant, the second of which was a penalty, won the game for the visitors.

But all over the park they were much improved with skipper Jake Livermore, youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman and defender Matt Clarke particularly impressive.

REPORT

Following their hugely disappointing display against Swansea - a game which effectively ended Albion's promotion hopes - Bruce opted to ring the changes when naming his starting XI in Yorkshire.

In total, the boss made five from the defeat against Russell Martin's side with the 61-year-old also opting to switch from a 4-3-3 formation to a 3-5-2 system.

It saw Clarke return at centre-back alongside Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley with Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend at wing-back.

In midfield, fresh from serving a four-game, skipper Jake Livermore also returned and was joined by Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Alex Mowatt in the middle of the park.

Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson were the front two with Andy Carroll forced to make do with a place on the bench.

Hull lined up in a 3-4-2-1 system with Tyler Smith their central striker.

Behind him, George Honeyman was partnered by Keane Lewis-Potter - a player believed to be interesting Tottenham, Newcastle and Leeds.

Despite being low on confidence following their dreadful run, it was the Baggies who controlled the opening 20 minutes.

They came close to opening the scoring when Ajayi sent in a dangerous cross which Townsend managed to turn towards goal.

His effort, though, was kept out by the diving Matt Ingram who needed a strong arm to get the ball away.

And just moments later the keeper was called into action again when he kept out a low Grant drive which is legs after the forward had been found in the box by Robinson.

Albion's performance - especially in midfield - was miles better than what they had produced in recent weeks with Livermore and Gardner-Hickman making a huge difference in the middle of the park.

And they got the goal they deserved when Mowatt sent a cross right into the danger area which Grant managed to turn in from close range.

Hull threatened for the first time just before the half-hour mark when the ball fell for Lewis-Potter in the box.

But, just yards out on the angle, he blazed a strike over the bar when he should have done better.

The youngster then went close again with a curling 25-yard strike that Sam Johnstone had to get down to beat away.

Hull actually ended the first-half on top. But just minutes after the re-start, Albion were 2-0 up after Gardner-Hickman did exceptionally well to win a penalty.

First the youngster did brilliantly to press and win the ball from Jacob Greaves right on the edge of the box.

And after entering the area, the academy graduate was then hauled back by the defender - which referee James Linington left with no choice but to award a penalty.

And that was calmly converted by Grant who sent keeper Ingram the wrong way.

Hull boss Shota Arveladze made a double change shortly past the hour mark with Allahyar and Tom Eaves replacing Greg Docherty and Smith.

And they came a whisker away from pulling a goal back just minutes later when Greaves charged into the box.

He then hit a powerful drive across goal which - at full stretch - Sam Johnstone did brilliantly to tip away.

Hull tried to put Albion under pressure for the remaining 20 minutes.

But, overall, the Baggies coped with their threat well.

The hosts did have a chance late on when, from a corner, the ball broke for Eaves in the box. But from eight yards he fired over.

This, though, was Albion's and Bruce's day - with the 61-year-old winning his first competitive game since May - while his side put in their best performance for months.

Teams

Hull (3-4-2-1): Ingram, Jones, Greaves, McLoughlin, Flemming, Slater (Longman 78), Brown, Docherty (Allahyar 64), Honeyman, Lewis-Potter, Smith (Eaves 64).

Subs not used: Cartwright, Huddlestone, Bernard, Walsh.

Albion (3-5-2): Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke, Furlong, Gardner-Hickman (Molumby 87), Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend, Robinson (Diangana 82), Grant (Carroll 89).