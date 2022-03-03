Ally Robertson: West Brom have been awful the last 12 games

Callum Robinson (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

We've won just one of those matches – against struggling Peterborough back in January.

And I'm already starting to turn my attentions to next season.

The only way we are going to go up this year is if we win six or seven games on the spin.

Are we capable of that? Nothing we have seen over the past three months suggests we are.

So now it's about forward planning and making sure Steve Bruce identifies all the problems and is given the tools to fix them.

Our latest poor display came against Swansea on Monday.

Before kick-off I was telling everyone I thought we'd win two or three nil. I thought that would be the game we'd get back on track.

But we just do not know what to do when we go forward.

When we get to the final third – we don't put any quality balls into the box

And when we do, there is nobody there to get on the end of them.

When a new manager comes in, it takes time to sort out the players and get them playing the way you want.

Bruce has come in knowing he didn't have the benefit of that time – we needed wins straight away to maintain our place in the top six.

But this group of players have lost all confidence.

I couldn't believe what I was seeing at times. When Swansea had a corner, we had all 11 of our players in our penalty area defending.

As soon as we cleared the ball it came straight back in.

We didn't take the game to them at all – but we haven't done that now for weeks.

I know what the players are going through.

When we got relegated with Don Howe, confidence in the squad was at an all-time low.

And we became so focused on what the new manager wanted us to do that we stopped being ourselves.

That will change in time and when Bruce is able to get the team he wants.

He has taken over a side where the morale is at rock bottom and that is incredibly difficult.

It only takes one win to turn things around and get a bit of confidence back.

But imagine if we did go up – how many players would we have to buy?

That's where maybe it's best if we don't win promotion this year.

We need to get to the end of the season and give Bruce the money to buy three or four players and hopefully that will refresh us and get us going again.

The boss would have expected to have done better than taking one point from his first five games.