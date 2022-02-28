West Brom 0 Swansea City 2: Joe Masi and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Joe Masi

Second-half goals from Joel Piroe and Cyrus Christie saw the Welsh side secure a deserved win.

But the result means Albion - who were fifth when Steve Bruce replaced the sacked Valerien Ismael at the start of February - have now lost eight of their last 11 games.

And that has seen them slump to 13th in the Championship table - eight points behind sixth-placed Luton with 12 games remaining.