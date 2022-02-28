Notification Settings

'I've got one leg and I'd have done more than them!' Angry West Brom fans on Swansea defeat - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Disappointed West Brom fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the defeat to Swansea at The Hawthorns.

Second-half goals from Joel Piroe and Cyrus Christie saw the Welsh side secure a deserved win at The Hawthorns.

But the result means Albion - who were fifth when Steve Bruce replaced the sacked Valerien Ismael at the start of February - have now lost eight of their last 11 games.

And that has seen them slump to 13th in the Championship table - eight points behind sixth-placed Luton with 12 games remaining.

It is their overall performances, though, that have left fans fuming with the Baggies now a shadow of the side that started the season so well.

And it means hopes of an instant return to the Premier League look as good as over - with Bruce's side looking bereft of confidence and appearing incapable of stringing a run of results together.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

