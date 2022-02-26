Steve Bruce wants to get West Brom bandwagon on a roll

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have picked up just one point from Bruce’s four games in charge since he took over from Valerian Ismael, and have won just once in their last 12 games, a run that has seen them slip from automatic promotion hopefuls to 11th.

Bruce’s charges go into Monday night’s home clash with Swansea City seven points outside the play off places, before a trip to struggling Hull City the following week.

And the Baggies boss has insisted that they need to start winning and ‘winning quickly’ otherwise they may leave themselves with too much work to do to secure a play-off spot. “We have to start winning and winning quickly, otherwise time is going to run our for us,” said Bruce. “We have to give ourselves a chance in the next couple of games, and find a few results to keep us in the running.

“Currently we are seven points outside the top six, which obviously leaves is with work to do - but we are capable. “The next game is is crucial, it’s key. We have a good home record, and we’ve got eight games left at home. We have to get the bandwagon rolling, otherwise it gives us too much work to do.”

During their dismal slide down the table, Albion have netted just five times in 12 outings with Jayson Molumby’s midweek strike at Middlesbrough their first goal in five games.

However, Bruce insisted the mood in the dressing room is okay and a couple of results can give his side confidence boost they need to get their season back on track.

“The dressing room is okay, and the run isn’t for a lack of effort, physically on the statistics we were better than Middlesbrough in every department, so it isn’t for a lack of trying.

“We need to get a bit of confidence and the only way to do that if we’re brutally honest is to get a couple of results and quickly.