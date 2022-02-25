Robert Snodgrass signs for Luton Town

Robert Snodgrass (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Snodgrass had his Hawthorns contract terminated by mutual consent at the end of the transfer window.

He unites with fellow former Villa players Henri Lansbury, James Bree and Jed Steer at Kenilworth Road.

Manager Nathan Jones said: “We’ve brought Snoddy in because of the experience he gives us, the wonderful quality that he has, and it became the right time to do it.

“We’ve been looking for a left footed midfield player for a while and we’ve picked up a few injuries in the midfield area, and so he ticks a lot of boxes."

Luton currently sit in 8th spot in the Championship, five points ahead of Albion with a game in hand.

“He’s got play-off experience, he’s got Premier League experience and he is known to a number of our players and staff, so we know he’s the type of character that we want in here," said Jones.

“It gives us something different now we are in the final third of the season and he’ll give us a little bit of a push towards the run-in.

“We know the quality he’s got, we know where he’s been, and with the number of injuries we’ve had, it gives us cover in that area because our midfielders have had to do big shifts.