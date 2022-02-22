West Brom boss Steve Bruce pleased with 'signs of improvement' but bemoans defensive errors

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on February 22, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion scored for the first time in five outings when Jayson Molumby netted just before the half hour mark at the Riverside - but they failed to withstand second half pressure as Boro struck twice in nine minutes - first through Paddy McNair before Marcus Tavernier turned home the winner 20 minutes from time.

It means Bruce has just one point from his first four games as Albion boss - but he believes there are signs of improvement and they can turn their fortunes around in the season run in.

He said: "I was very pleased with the performance in the first half, from where we were at the weekend it was night and day.

"But unfortunately in the second half we gave away two poor goals away, we've made mistakes and we have been punished.

"I have to say in the second half we didn't have control of the game like we did in the first half, and I think the subs Chris (Wilder) made, made a big difference to them unfortunately.

"With our situation at the top end of the pitch we aren't really able to make that change but we have improved in my opinion and I am sure we will get better.

"It was two mistakes - it was great to see (Dara) O'Shea back after six months, but unfortunately he made a mistake and that happens, but as I said from where we were at the weekend it was night and day.

"I am still convinced we can turn it around. We have eight of the 13 games at home, we have done well at home but we have to improve away. We have to get that first win under our belts and hopefully we can get it, we have a long wait until Monday, but the signs of how we want to play are there."

Molumby's first half strike was the first since Bruce arrived at the club - and the Baggies first goal in seven and a half hours football, The last goal came a month ago to the day in the 3-0 win over Peterborough.

The Baggies boss was pleased to break that run but admitted their threat waned as the game went on.