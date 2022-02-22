Middlesbrough 2-1 West Brom - Report

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion and Marcus Tavernier of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on February 22, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Steve Bruce's out of sorts side were in danger of setting an unwanted record at the Riverside - as failure to net in the game would mean they would have gone six games with goal - the longest run in the club's history.

But they found themselves ahead just before the half hour mark as Jayson Molumby's deflected effort found its way home.

However - they failed to weather a spell of pressure on the hour mark as Paddy McNair levelled - before Marcus Tavernier grabbed what turned out to be the winner just nine minutes later.

And Albion hardly threatened after that - with Bruce again left waiting for his first win as Albion boss and plenty of questions about how he addresses his side's dismal run.



An angry Bruce hinted he was prepared to make changes to his side at Boro - after such a shocking second half display at Luton on Saturday.

And he made two, with Dara O'Shea and Grady Diangana coming in for Matt Clarke and Darnell Furlong as the Baggies boss reverted back to the 4-3-3 system he'd adopted in his first two games in charge.

O'Shea lined-up on the right of a back four for the first time since breaking his ankle on international duty in September, and Diangana came into a front three with Bruce hoping his tweaks could help Albion drag themselves out of their dreadful slump in form that had seen them go five games without a goal.

Heading to Boro, a fighting and spirited performance was the bare minimum the travelling Baggies wanted to see after their side folded so cheaply at Kenilworth Road.

Early on though they looked like a side devoid of confidence and were given a big let off just eight minutes in.



A raking cross field pass evaded Conor Townsend and fell to Isaiah Jones - and with the wide man bearing down on goal the full back seemed to drag him back, however Michael Sailsbury waved play on to the bemusement of the Boro players who immediately surrounded the referee.

Riley McGree then saw a long range effort parried by Sam Johnstone - before Albion began to settle into the game - but they lacked a creative spark going forward.

Then out of nowhere they somehow managed to get themselves in front - and end their barren run in front of goal.

Andy Carroll got the better of Anfernee Dijksteel with his cut back falling to Molumby, who fired home via a James Tavernier deflection to the relief of all in the ground associated with Albion.

It was the first time the Baggies had netted since Diangana's strike exactly a month ago to the day against Peterborough - and it almost got better just minutes later.



Boro stopper Joe Lumley came charging off his line to meet an Alex Mowatt pass and completely missed the ball - but Grant couldn't cross for Carroll and the chance went.

It was Boro who were now looking far from comfortable on the ball and went within inches of gifting Albion chances on two occasions as they dallied in possession at the back.

Carroll had a volley easily saved by Lumley early in the second period - with Boro again looking shaky at the back, conceding possession a number of times in the opening ten minutes of the half - but Albion again failed to capitalise.

Boro then started to take hold of possession and got back on level terms on the hour mark, as some patient build up ended with McNair sweeping home a Tavernier cut back.



Andraz Sporar then skewed wide and despite Kyle Bartley heading over at the other end - it felt Albion were susceptible every time the hosts came forward and so it proved - as 21 minutes from time Dijksteel found Jones and he crossed for Tavernier to fire home unmarked at the back post.

Unlike at Luton, Albion did dig in in an attempt to get back in the game but again a lack of creative spark was so telling and a wayward Carroll volley was about as close as they came to a late equaliser - with Boro looking the more likely to score.

It's now six defeats on the spin for Albion who are stuck in a huge rut that they need to address fast if they are to hold any hope of making the play-offs.

Teams

Middlesbrough (3-5-2): Lumley, Dijksteel, Taylor (Watmore 55), Fry, Tavernier, Howson, McNair, Connolly (Peltier 14), Jones, Balogun (Sporar 55), McGree

Subs not used: Daniels, Bamba, Lea Siliki, Coburn

Albion (4-3-3): Johnstone, O'Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend (Furlong 81), Mowatt, Molumby, Reach (Robinson 76), Grant, Diangana (Tulloch 79), Carroll