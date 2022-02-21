West Brom boss Steve Bruce ready to ring changes at Middlesbrough

Jed Steer of Luton Town punches the ball clear during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on February 19, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies, who have won just one of their last 10 Championship games, fell to a 2-0 loss at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The reason for that defeat was a woeful second-half display within which the players showed an alarming lack of quality, hunger and desire.

Despite having one of the most expensively assembled squad's in the division, Albion now haven't scored in their last five games.

And Bruce's says the defeat at Luton has to be the lowest point of the season if the Baggies are going to reignite their promotion push.

"I’m hoping we’ve bottomed out," the 61-year-old said.

"I’m looking for a response and maybe I look around at other people and say ‘right, it’s somebody else’s chance.'

"The reason I have come in from afar is to work with good players. It’s okay looking a good player on paper – you've got to show it on the pitch.

"Now is the time where we have to show our metal.

"A lot of these players played in the Premier League last year. But that means nothing when you come to Luton Town who are fighting away in the Championship.

"You have got to make a fist of it. You have got to have more about you than what we have shown."

It was alarming just how many players went into their shells after Albion fell behind at Kenilworth Road.

Asked if he has enough big characters in the squad, Bruce said: "I have only been here two or three weeks. I saw things to be pleased about in the first-half at Luton.

"But the one thing I haven’t learnt from the second half is change, change, is difficult for them.

"They have played a certain way and to try and implement change is something I will look at."

In his first two games in charge, Bruce opted for a 4-3-3 formation.

But he changed to a 3-5-2 in Bedfordshire with Karlan Grant joining Andy Carroll up front.

The boss saw some positives in the tactical change. But he said formations don't matter when players don't compete in the way they should.

"I thought the two up top, Granty alongside Andy – Granty has probably had the two best opportunities in the first-half," Bruce said.

"I think that worked to a degree. But the second half spoils it all – so much so the supporters rightly go home disappointed. For that I can only apologise.

"The away form is something we have to address. If we are going to make a fist of it, we have to address it.

"Forget about the flannel, the b******t. We have got to have the ability to roll up our sleeves and tear into what the Championship is.