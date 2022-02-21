Luton 2-0 West Brom - Player ratings

Sam Johnstone
A quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper who didn’t have a lot to do. Johnstone’s kicking was good. But he didn’t make a save of note and couldn’t be faulted for either of Luton’s goals.
Spectator 6
Semi Ajayi
Had one or two shaky moments, but the Nigerian international has shown signs he could thrive under Steve Bruce since being restored to the side.
Restored 5
Kyle bartley
Back in the team having recovered from chicken-pox, Bartley should have done more to stop Cameron Jerome as the ball came in for Luton’s opener.
Off-the-pace 4
Matt Clarke
The Brighton loanee looked a lot more comfortable with Albion having returned to a back three. Unlucky to be subbed.
Steady 6
Darnell Furlong
Albion switched to a back three in the hope their wing-backs could deliver dangerous crosses for Andy Carroll. But Furlong didn’t offer anywhere near enough of an attacking threat.
Ineffective 4
Jayson Molumby
The Republic of Ireland international covered a lot of ground and broke up play well. He is just so limited on the ball.
Tried 5
Alex Mowatt
The embodiment of Albion’s season. Mowatt started the campaign brilliantly. But his form has fallen off a cliff.
Anonymous 4
Adam Reach
You can never question the attitude of the 29-year-old. And his determination ensures he always make a contribution. But Reach is much better suited to playing out wide than in central midfield.
Grafted 5
Conor Townsend
The wing-back will always give his all. But like Furlong, he didn’t offer anywhere near enough going forward – with his form having really dipped over the last few months.
Quiet 4
Andy Carroll
The striker battled for everything and hit the bar late on. Yet again, though, Albion created painfully little for him.
Battled 6
Karlan Grant
How Grant didn’t score in the first-half really does beggar belief. If he had, this could have been a very different game.
Shocking miss 4
Substitutes
Grady Diangana (for Clarke 68) 5; Callum Robinson (for Mowatt 78) 5.
Not used: Button, Kipre, O’Shea, Gardner-Hickman, Tulloch.