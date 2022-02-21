Luton 2-0 West Brom - Player ratings

Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion is grounded after a challenge during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on February 19, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Sam Johnstone

A quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper who didn’t have a lot to do. Johnstone’s kicking was good. But he didn’t make a save of note and couldn’t be faulted for either of Luton’s goals.

Spectator 6

Semi Ajayi

Had one or two shaky moments, but the Nigerian international has shown signs he could thrive under Steve Bruce since being restored to the side.

Restored 5

Kyle bartley

Back in the team having recovered from chicken-pox, Bartley should have done more to stop Cameron Jerome as the ball came in for Luton’s opener.

Off-the-pace 4

Matt Clarke

The Brighton loanee looked a lot more comfortable with Albion having returned to a back three. Unlucky to be subbed.

Steady 6

Darnell Furlong

Albion switched to a back three in the hope their wing-backs could deliver dangerous crosses for Andy Carroll. But Furlong didn’t offer anywhere near enough of an attacking threat.

Ineffective 4

Jayson Molumby

The Republic of Ireland international covered a lot of ground and broke up play well. He is just so limited on the ball.

Tried 5

Alex Mowatt

The embodiment of Albion’s season. Mowatt started the campaign brilliantly. But his form has fallen off a cliff.

Anonymous 4

Adam Reach

You can never question the attitude of the 29-year-old. And his determination ensures he always make a contribution. But Reach is much better suited to playing out wide than in central midfield.

Grafted 5

Conor Townsend

The wing-back will always give his all. But like Furlong, he didn’t offer anywhere near enough going forward – with his form having really dipped over the last few months.

Quiet 4

Andy Carroll

The striker battled for everything and hit the bar late on. Yet again, though, Albion created painfully little for him.

Battled 6

Karlan Grant

How Grant didn’t score in the first-half really does beggar belief. If he had, this could have been a very different game.

Shocking miss 4

Substitutes

Grady Diangana (for Clarke 68) 5; Callum Robinson (for Mowatt 78) 5.