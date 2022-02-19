Luton 2-0 West Brom - Report

Cameron Jerome of Luton Town scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on February 19, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies, who now haven't scored in their last five games, headed to Kenilworth Road desperate to reignite their push for promotion.

But they massively underperformed once again with goals from Cameron Jerome and Allam Campbell giving the Hatters a deserved win.

Both those goals came in the second-half.

And Albion never once looked like getting themselves back in the game after falling behind with Steve Bruce's side creating next to nothing.

The result means the Baggies have won just one of their last 10 Championship games - with the side having now slumped to 11th in the table.

They have also now failed to score in nine of their last 10 away games.

Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion and Tom Lockyer of Luton Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on February 19, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

REPORT

Bruce had opted for a 4-3-3 formation in his opening two games in charge.

But speaking after the draw against Blackburn, the boss felt that system hadn't got the best out of his players in the final third.

And that led to him making a change at Kenilworth Road with Albion lining up in a 3-5-2 formation for the first time this season.

It saw Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend operate at wing-back with Karlan Grant partnering Andy Carroll in the front two.

Luton, who included Villa loanee Jed Steer in their starting line-up, also lined-up in a 3-5-2 system.

Cameron Jerome was their central striker with the former Blues man joined up top by ex-Walsall forward Elijah Adebayo.

It was the hosts who started the game on the front foot with Nathan Jones' side looking a lot more comfortable on the ball.

And they created the game's first chance when a flowing move ended with Tom Lockyer sending in a dangerous low cross.

That delivery was met by Admiral Muskwe who cleverly flicked it towards goal.

But his effort was too close to Sam Johnstone who was able to make a simple stop.

Gradually, Albion began to exert some control over proceedings.

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion watches as Gabriel Osho of Luton Town hooks his shot away from the goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on February 19, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And they were presented with a glorious chance to open the scoring when a poor kick for Steer was collected by Carroll.

His pass then sent Grant charging towards goal with the forward opting to shoot early from 18-yards.

And the ball squirmed through the body of Steer - with the keeper hugely fortunate to see it sail out from a corner.

The half proved to be competitive and keenly contested from that point.

Albion went close again when the ball fell for Carroll in the box. But a diving Steer managed to keep the ball out with his legs.

What then followed was a frantic spell that saw both teams hit the woodwork.

It was Albion who threatened first when a dreadful pass from Kal Naismith put Grant clean through on goal with only the keeper to beat.

But he bizarrely opted to lift the ball over Steer instead of just firing past him - with his effort bouncing against the crossbar before being cleared.

Just moments later, it was Luton hitting the woodwork.

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion watches his chip shot over the defenders bounce back from the cross bar during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on February 19, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A brilliant counter- attack was led by Allan Campbell who carried the ball virtually the length of the pitch before slipping in Jerome.

And he slid the ball past Johnstone with his effort beating the keeper but hitting the post.

It was in the 55th minute that Luton opened the scoring.

After Carroll fouled Amari'i bell - a free-kick was sent in with Jerome rising highest to head past Johnstone.

With 20 minutes to go - and with his team not looking like scoring - Bruce switched Grady Diangana for Matt Clarke.

Callum Robinson then replaced Alex Mowatt in a move that saw Albion switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

In the 83rd minute though Luton wrapped up the win through Campbell.

The central midfielder has been the best player on the park over the 90 minutes.

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion and James Bree of Luton Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on February 19, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And he smashed in an unstoppable strike that flew past Johnstone from 25-yards to secure a deserved win for his side.

Carroll did hit the bar late on for Albion.

But, overall, the Baggies were woeful in the second-half with the hosts fully deserving of their win.

Teams

Luton (3-5-2): Steer, Naismith, Lockyer, Osho, Bree (Kioso 89), Mpanzu, Campbell, Bell, Muskwe (Lansbury 63), Jerome (Hylton 85), Adebayo.

Subs not used: Shea, Potts, Cornick, Onyedinma.

Albion (3-5-2): Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke (Diangana 69), Furlong, Molumby, Mowatt (Robinson 78), Reach, Townsend, Carroll, Grant.