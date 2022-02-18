West Brom's Semi Ajayi’s loving being involved

Semi Ajayi(Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Nigerian international played an integral role when the Baggies won promotion from the championship under Slaven Bilic two seasons ago.

But the defender struggled for game time under former boss Valerien Ismael.

Bruce, though, has started Ajayi in both the matches he has taken charge of so far – with the centre-back particularly impressive against Blackburn last time out.

“I love playing football and I love playing for this club,” Ajayi said.

“To have the opportunity to be back in the team and help the boys fight for points – that is what I want to be doing.

“Every player wants to play – that is natural I’ve just tried to support the team as best I can and be ready for when I did get an opportunity.”

Albion have been in dreadful form over the past few months with the team having won just one of their last 10 games.

That run has seen them fall outside the play-off zone.

Ajayi, though, is adamant the team will still finish in the top six this season.

“There is a lot of football still to be played,” he continued.

“We have a lot of time to correct that

“The belief is absolutely still there.

“Everyone believes we have the quality in the dressing room to do it. Now we have to show it.”

Meanwhile, Albion have signed 18-year-old centre-back Cianole Nguepissi.

The teenager, who was previously with Birmingham, has impressed in a series of trial games for the under-23s

“We’re really happy that we’ve been able to secure the services of Cianole,” said development manager Richard Beale.

“He’s a fantastic young player who’s athletic, uses the ball sensibly, has a really good attitude and is someone we feel has a lot of potential to become a better player here and, hopefully, get into the first team in the future.