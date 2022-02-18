Steve Bruce talks Semi Ajayi, formation's and West Brom's lack of goals

Albion's Semi Ajayi.

Ajayi was a mainstay in the Baggies side that won promotion from the Championship two years ago.

But the centre-back struggled for game time under former boss Valerien Ismael.

Ajayi, though, has started both of Bruce’s game so far – with the former Rotherham man particularly impressive against Blackburn on Monday.

“I have always liked him,” Bruce said when asked about Ajayi’s return. “I saw him play a few times for Rotherham and saw him play a couple of times here.

“Listen, big Cedric (Kipre) has been a bit unlucky.

“What we have got here is a wonderful assortment of very, very, decent centre-backs.

“If we are being brutally honest, the squad is too top-heavy with them. I could pick any one of the six, they are all very competent when it comes to playing in the Championship.

“But I have always liked him (Ajayi). He has probably benefitted from a change in manager – he has come in from the cold.

“But I thought he played very well against Blackburn.”

Ajayi often played as a holding midfielder is his time at Rotherham.

And with skipper Jake Livermore currently suspended, Albion’s options in the middle of the park are limited.

Asked if he could see Ajayi playing in midfield for the Baggies, Bruce said: “Possibly, possibly. I saw him play in defensive midfield for Rotherham. As a six.

“But I think when you’re playing three centre-halves and you’ve got him in the middle of the pitch you’ve got four centre-halves and we’re trying to score a goal.

“But it’s food for thought.”

Bruce opted to play a 4-3-3 formation in the games against Sheffield United and Blackburn.

The system worked well at Bramall Lane but had to be ditched when Livermore picked up a first-half red card.

But speaking after the Rovers game, the boss said he was contemplating a change in formation ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Luton – with Albion having now failed to score in their last four games.

“I think it’s important to be flexible,” the 61-year-old continued.

“When I came into the job I thought 4-3-3 might suit us, that’s what I felt looking at it with the players we have got.

“It’s difficult to assess Sheffield United, although we did play well for half an hour.

“But in the two games we haven’t created enough so that’s uppermost in my thoughts at the moment.

“When I look at it, do I need someone close to big Andy (Carroll) to give him a hand. Could that be a way forward for us. There all the things I have been thinking about over the past couple of weeks.”

While Albion’s forwards have underperformed, Bruce says it’s up to the whole team to end their goalscoring woes.

“Everyone has got to contribute,” the manager added.

“How many times are the full-backs getting into wide areas or the wingers or the midfielders?

“It’s everybody – you can’t just blame the strikers. It’s a team thing to create and score.