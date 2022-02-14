Steve Bruce needs to find quick fix for West Brom frontline problem

Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on January 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Former boss Valerien Ismael built a team that was defensively solid.

But it was Albion’s lack of goals and lack of flair that ultimately cost the Frenchman his job.

And Bruce knows that is what he has to rectify if the Baggies are to reignite their promotion hopes.

In every minute of every game, Albion had played a 3-4-3 system under Ismael. But in a bid to find more creativity, Bruce switched to a 4-3-3 formation for his first game in charge at Sheffield United.

In many ways it worked well with Albion moving the ball better than they had for months.

But when Jake Livermore picked up a 39th-minute red card, the positivity to their play had to be curbed.

The Baggies had been on top prior to that dismissal.

But while there had been plenty of positives to their play, Bruce was still unhappy with what he saw at the top end of the pitch.

“We have to have better delivery into the box and we have to be able to find that extra pass,” the boss said. “Against Sheffield United we had 10 shots from 25-yards – we were a bit anxious, we needed to find a pass there, show a bit more composure. And if you have got Andy (Andy Carroll) in the team you have to get crosses into the box and play to his strengths.

“All of those things we have been working on but now we need to show them. We need to improve in the final third that’s for sure.”

While there was positives from Bruce’s 4-3-3 formation, central striker Carroll did cut an isolated figure at times.

Albion simply didn’t get enough bodies around him.

And Bruce may be tempted to start with a number 10 tonight to ensure there is someone who can play the extra pass he craves.

Callum Robinson looks to be the man best suited to the role.

And there are two ways the boss could get him into the side.

With Jake Livermore’s suspension leading to a lack of central midfield options, he could switch to a 4-2-3-1.

That would see Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant deployed on the right and left with Robinson in the hole behind Carroll.

Or he could match Blackburn’s 3-4-1-2 formation and have Robinson playing behind a front two of Carroll and Grant.

Albion are expected to have more of the ball tonight and either one of those systems should lead to more chances being created for Carroll.

Bruce, though, knows his side is going to have to be wary of Blackburn’s threat on the counter.

“Blackburn are meticulous, they defend a little bit deep and they want to hit you on the counter-attack,” the boss said. “And if you get caught, you aren’t going to catch them because they are quick.