West Brom's Jake Livermore to serve four match ban after unsuccessful appeal

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion and George Baldock of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on February 9, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies man was handed a straight red card in the 39th minute at Bramall Lane for a tackle on Aston Villa loanee Conor Hourihane.

The red card meant Livermore would miss four games because he has already been sent off already this season.

The club decided to appeal the decision but it has been unsuccessful - meaning the former England international will have to serve all four matches.