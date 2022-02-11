West Brom's Jake Livermore to serve four match ban after unsuccessful appeal

The Baggies man was handed a straight red card in the 39th minute at Bramall Lane for a tackle on Aston Villa loanee Conor Hourihane.
The red card meant Livermore would miss four games because he has already been sent off already this season.
The club decided to appeal the decision but it has been unsuccessful - meaning the former England international will have to serve all four matches.
It will mean he has now been banned for a total of eight games this season. On top of the latest four match suspension, he served three games for a dismissal against Huddersfield Town earlier in the season and one for a cumulation of five bookings.