Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom's Jake Livermore to serve four match ban after unsuccessful appeal

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

West Brom captain Jake Livermore has been slapped with a four match ban after an appeal over his red card at Sheffield United was not successful.

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion and George Baldock of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on February 9, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion and George Baldock of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on February 9, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies man was handed a straight red card in the 39th minute at Bramall Lane for a tackle on Aston Villa loanee Conor Hourihane.

The red card meant Livermore would miss four games because he has already been sent off already this season.

The club decided to appeal the decision but it has been unsuccessful - meaning the former England international will have to serve all four matches.

It will mean he has now been banned for a total of eight games this season. On top of the latest four match suspension, he served three games for a dismissal against Huddersfield Town earlier in the season and one for a cumulation of five bookings.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News