West Brom Women set to make Hawthorns history

The Hawthorns (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Albion Women's side regularly play their home games at Sutton Coldfield Town's Coles Lane ground.

However, Jenny Sugerman's side will be playing in new surroundings on March 6 when they welcome the Rams to The Hawthorns - in what will be their first ever match at the ground.

Tickets are already on sale for the clash, and Baggies boss Sugerman, who took charge of the side earlier this season believes it will be a special occasion.

She said: "This is a first for a generation of Baggies fans and a first for our players. We really hope Albion supporters come and support us on what will be a very special occasion.

“The players have been brilliant since I arrived, and they deserve this opportunity to play in front of a passionate and big crowd in the club’s own ground.”

Albion Women are currently eighth in the Women's National League Northern Section and recently made history when they progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Albion Women's Director of Football, Dave Lawrence, added: "Everybody is very excited for the game. We really want Baggies fans and our local community to come and get behind their team at The Hawthorns.