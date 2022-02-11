West Brom boss Steve Bruce: Confidence is crucial

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies were beaten at Sheffield United on Wednesday in their first outing under the 61-year-old.

A first-half red card for Jake Livermore was a big factor in that loss with Albion playing well before the captain’s dismissal.

But Bruce felt even during that spell his side needed to be better in the final third – with their lack of cutting edge also the reason Valerien Ismael struggled as head coach.

“You look at Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Matt Phillips, Karlan Grant, Andy Carroll – they are the reason I took the job,” Bruce said. “If we can get them playing anywhere near the level they are capable of then we have a chance.

“They are good players for this league. And I’ve told them that.

“But it’s alright on paper, it’s alright looking at the names. You’ve got to perform. We want them enjoying their football and getting results. And to do that we’ve got to be better in the last third.

“We took the game to Sheffield and up to the last third we did well enough. We were the better side but the red card changed the dynamic.”

Albion have now dropped to ninth in the Championship following three successive defeats.

But Bruce is adamant they can still win promotion this season and that they can do it in a certain way.

“It’s about getting that balance right,” he continued.

“Yes you have to get the defensive side right but you also have got to score goals.

“Our top goal scorer (Karlan Grant) has 10 goals. And Mitrovic (Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic) has got 30. You’ve got to create chances and keep creating chances – get that balance.

“I am mindful that over the past 20-years West Brom have not been outside the top four when they have been in this division.

“So we have got to put ourselves in a position where we can win matches.

“We have got a squad big enough and good enough to do that no matter who we play.