David McGoldrick of Sheffield United steps in to calm down the situation as Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion is sent off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on February 9, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies captain was dismissed in the 39th minute of the 2-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

It was the second time that Livermore has been dismissed this season - but Steve Bruce defended his captain following the decision.

He said: "There was one similar by me 15 minutes earlier where the referee doesn’t give a free-kick, never mind a yellow card. It’s that inconsistency."