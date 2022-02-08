Notification Settings

New West Brom CEO Ron Gourlay meets with Albion Assembly

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

New West Brom Chief Executive Ron Gourlay met with the Albion Assembly on Monday evening for the first time since being appointed to the role.

Ron Gourlay Chief Executive of West Bromwich Albion addresses the Albion Assembly at The Hawthorns on February 7, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Gourlay, who previously served as a consultant to the club, has promised regular meetings with the Baggies fans to discuss matters relating to the club.

And on Monday he made his first public appearance since taking the role.

He took part with an in depth introduction, before going on to detail his observations about the club.

He also received feedback from fans on a range of subjects relating to the club - and the minutes of the meeting will be made available on the Baggies website in due course.

Simon King Chief Commercial Officer of West Bromwich Albion addresses the Albion Assembly at The Hawthorns on February 7, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

