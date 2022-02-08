New West Brom CEO Ron Gourlay meets with Albion Assembly

Ron Gourlay Chief Executive of West Bromwich Albion addresses the Albion Assembly at The Hawthorns on February 7, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Gourlay, who previously served as a consultant to the club, has promised regular meetings with the Baggies fans to discuss matters relating to the club.

And on Monday he made his first public appearance since taking the role.

He took part with an in depth introduction, before going on to detail his observations about the club.

He also received feedback from fans on a range of subjects relating to the club - and the minutes of the meeting will be made available on the Baggies website in due course.

