Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former West Brom boss Tony Pulis' son follows in his footsteps

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated:

The son of former West Brom boss Tony Pulis has been handed the managerial reins at American second tier outfit Miami FC.

Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis

Anthony Pulis, whose dad Tony managed West Brom between 2015 and 2017, has mostly recently served as assistant boss to David Beckham's new MLS side Inter Miami.

Pulis, 37, who played a handful of times in the Football League, finished his career in the US with Orlando and has coached there ever since.

And he has insisted it has always been a dream of his to follow his father into management.

He said: “Obviously I was fortunate enough to grow up in a football family."

“I was exposed to the game at a professional level as a young boy and immersed in it from a young age.

“It was always a dream of mine to be a professional player, then once I started playing, I knew this game was something I wanted to be involved in for the rest of my life.

“I knew that taking steps on the coaching ladder was something I wanted to do fairly early, and like anything, you obviously need to have a mentality, attitude and mindset of wanting to learn and honing your craft.”

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News