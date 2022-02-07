Former West Brom boss Tony Pulis' son follows in his footsteps

Tony Pulis

Anthony Pulis, whose dad Tony managed West Brom between 2015 and 2017, has mostly recently served as assistant boss to David Beckham's new MLS side Inter Miami.

Pulis, 37, who played a handful of times in the Football League, finished his career in the US with Orlando and has coached there ever since.

And he has insisted it has always been a dream of his to follow his father into management.

He said: “Obviously I was fortunate enough to grow up in a football family."

“I was exposed to the game at a professional level as a young boy and immersed in it from a young age.

“It was always a dream of mine to be a professional player, then once I started playing, I knew this game was something I wanted to be involved in for the rest of my life.